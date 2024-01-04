Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 3.5% Higher

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 2,292,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,250,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,500,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

