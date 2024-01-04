Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

