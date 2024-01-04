Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 3.5%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $100.57. Approximately 10,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 72,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -693.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

