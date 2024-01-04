Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Down 6.7%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. 6,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

