MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.45 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.