MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MCR opened at $6.45 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
