MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.