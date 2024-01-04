MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
