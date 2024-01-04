MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CXE opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

