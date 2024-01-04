MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

