MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
