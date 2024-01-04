MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 959,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 321,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 94,448 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.