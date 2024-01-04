MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $7.58 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

