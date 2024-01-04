MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CXH opened at $7.58 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

