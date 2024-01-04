MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
