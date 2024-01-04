Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

