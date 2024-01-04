Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.