Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 842 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $219.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.15.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
