Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana stock opened at $464.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

