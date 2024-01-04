Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $322.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.