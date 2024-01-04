Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.31. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.