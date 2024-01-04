Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

