Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $59,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 178,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 52,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 255,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

