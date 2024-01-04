Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $591.14 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

