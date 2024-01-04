Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

