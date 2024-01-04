Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

