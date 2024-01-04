Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.51 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

