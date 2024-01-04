Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $34.07 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

CP opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

