Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

