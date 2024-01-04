Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

