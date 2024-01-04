Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

