Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 13,400 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

