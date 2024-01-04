Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.19

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 9004381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

