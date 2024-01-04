Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $823,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

