MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $372.98

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $372.98, but opened at $362.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $363.01, with a volume of 311,058 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -137.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 31,018 shares in the company, valued at $10,856,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,882 shares of company stock worth $57,313,539 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

