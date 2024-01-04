MongoDB’s (MDB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $475.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $372.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.05. MongoDB has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,882 shares of company stock worth $57,313,539 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

