Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $578.30, but opened at $561.28. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $567.80, with a volume of 46,271 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.16. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

