Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 5.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $59,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $275.67 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

