MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.05. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

