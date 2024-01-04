Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

MWA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

