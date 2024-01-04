National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Up 5.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.47. Approximately 73,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 175,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Beverage

National Beverage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.