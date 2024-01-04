Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.37.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.