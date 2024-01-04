Needham & Company LLC Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $305.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Down 2.8 %

EFX stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.59. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.