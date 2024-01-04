Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $471.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

