Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 4,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 30,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,955,592 shares in the company, valued at $45,489,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $497,597.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,338,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $347,208.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,955,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $706,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

