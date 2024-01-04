New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.7% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.71. Approximately 315,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,447,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,162,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 110.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

