Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

