Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.75. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.