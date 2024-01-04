NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. 2,695,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

