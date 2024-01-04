NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,278 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.