Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.80. Nikola shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 15,455,815 shares traded.
Nikola Stock Up 9.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
