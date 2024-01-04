Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.80. Nikola shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 15,455,815 shares traded.

Nikola Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

About Nikola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $72,536,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

