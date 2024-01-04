NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.