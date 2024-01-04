NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.